Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz agree to form a government of unity

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and National Unity Party Leader, Benny Gantz have announced today that an Agreement has been reached on the Establishment of an United Emergency Government as well as a War Management Cabinet that will Lead the Country until the Period of War has Ended with 4 Major Items being Agreed upon for the Government:

– The Creation of a “War Management Cabinet” with 3 Members: the Prime Minister, Defense Minister and the Chairman of the State Camp. In addition, Lieutenant Colonel Gadi Eisenkot and Minister Ron Dermer will act as Observers in the Cabinet.

– On behalf of the State Camp, 5 Ministers without a Portfolio will be added to the Political-Security Cabinet (With one of them acting as an Observer): Benny Gantz, Gideon Sa’ar, Gadi Eisenkot and 2 other Ministers. This is for the duration of the War.

– A Position in the War Management Cabinet will be Reserved for the Chairman of the Opposition, Yair Lapid if he wishes to join.

– During the War Period, No Bills or Government Decisions will be Promoted that do not concern the conduct of the War. All Senior Appointments are to be Extended during the War Period.