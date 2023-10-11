M.R. Synrem joins as the Managing Director, ITDC

Mumbai – India : Sh. M.R. Synrem, IAS officer of 2002 Batch, Assam-Meghalaya Cadre has joined as the Managing Director of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) in addition to his existing role as Joint Secretary and Additional Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

During his career so far, Sh. Synrem served as Secretary in the Health & Family Welfare Department, Mission Director of the Meghalaya State National Health Mission and CEO of Megha Health Insurance Scheme in Meghalaya.

In a span of over two decades, he has demonstrated adept administrative expertise in spearheading the projects, schemes and initiatives in the Information Technology & Communications Department, the Transport Department, the Urban Affairs Department, the Commerce & Industries Department etc in his parent cadre.