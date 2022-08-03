SRINAGAR : With a view to attain greater efficiency and productivity in its Rest of India operations, J&K Bank today commissioned a full-fledged Cluster Office in Bengaluru. MD & CEO, J&K Bank, Baldev Prakash inaugurated the suitably equipped office of the Bank today in presence of Bank’s Divisional Head (Rest of India) Rakesh Koul amid a gathering of valuable clients and other senior bank officials.

Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO, Baldev Prakash said, “I see the establishment of a full-fledged Cluster Office here as a harbinger of welcome change in the Bank’s strategic business stance. In its far-reaching decision to increase focus on the business outside J&K, the Bank has already put in place such offices in Mohali and Lucknow.”

“We plan to increase our business in strategic places outside J&K and for that to happen a properly delegated structure has been put in place to garner, monitor and supervise the business operations of the Branches. The idea is to provide best services to our customers through quick disposal, reduced TAT and leverage the Bank’s outreach in real-time”, he added.

He further said that the Bank has already reviewed and revised some of its financial products to accommodate the changing needs of the businesses besides different segments of society in the country.

Earlier, MD & CEO, Baldev Prakash interacted with some of the valuable customers of the Bank to obtain their feedback and seek suggestions for the improvement of services and products offered by the bank. The meeting was attended by Divisional Head besides valuable customers of various Bengaluru branches.

On the occasion, the customers expressed their gratitude to the MD & CEO for sparing his valuable time and appreciated the Bank for extending its helping hand to its customers whenever they faced any difficulty, especially during the Covid pandemic. They also commended the professional conduct and personal connect of the Bank staff while providing services to customers in an easy and hassle-free manner.

“Now that we plan to scale up our lending outside J&K with special focus on retail and reputed corporates, I would urge all of you to expand your business relationship with us. I can assure you of swift disposal of viable business proposals besides best-in-class services and products that have been devised to meet your growing aspirations”, said the MD & CEO.