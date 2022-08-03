India Meteorological Department predicts extremely heavy rainfall over South Peninsular India during next three days

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall over South Peninsular India during the next 3 days.

Several south Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. Met Department predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning over Rayalaseema and Lakshadweep till August 4, and over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on August 6. Similar weather conditions will prevail over Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe till Saturday. Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over south interior Karnataka on August 6.

Heavy rainfall is also expected over the eastern and northeastern states of the country till August 5.