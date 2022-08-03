India beat West Indies by seven wickets in third T20 International to take 2-1 lead in five-match series

In cricket, India defeated West Indies by seven wickets in their Third T20 International at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Put into bat first, the Hosts posted 164 for five in the stipulated 20 overs with the help of Kyle Mayers’ 73 runs. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets.

In reply, the visitors overhauled the target in 19 overs for the loss of three wickets riding on Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant knock of 76 runs and Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 33.

In the Second T20 International, the Hosts beat India by five wickets, levelling the five-match series 1-1 at the same venue.

In the first game, the visitors defeated the hosts by 68 runs in Trinidad.

The last two T20Is will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill in Broward County of Florida, United States of America on Suturday and Sunday.