Axis Bank and India SME Forum presents SME 100 Awards

New Delhi, October 27, 2023: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, in partnership with India SME Forum, today, hosted the 10th edition of the India SME 100 Awards. The event felicitated the top performing Micro, Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for their exceptional contribution and achievements in the SME industry. The event was graced by the presence of several eminent dignitaries, including Shri Narayan Rane, Hon’ble Union Minister of MSME, Government of India; Amitabh Chaudhry, MD&CEO, Axis Bank; Sumit Bali, Group Executive & Head – Retail Lending and Payments, Axis Bank; Ganesh Sankaran, Group Executive & Head – Wholesale Banking Coverage Group, Axis Bank and Sangram Singh, President & Head – Commercial Banking Group, Axis Bank.

Axis Bank and India SME Forum presented the awards to 54 medium, 36 small and 10 micro segment enterprises across the country. These MSMEs span across diverse sectors such as automobile components, engineering products, food processing, and textiles industry. The state of Maharashtra dominated the winners list as 15 MSMEs bagged the awards, followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, New Delhi, and Gujarat.

This year, the awards witnessed an overwhelming response with more than 32,000 unique nominations from MSMEs across the nation. The winners were evaluated and selected by an esteemed jury panel of 15 leaders on various parameters including their growth performance, financial robustness, innovation, people capital, international outlook and corporate excellence.

On the occasion, Amitabh Chaudhry, MD&CEO Axis Bank, said, “It is an extremely proud moment for us to felicitate the MSMEs who have made an exceptional contribution to the growth of Indian economy. With their dynamism, flexibility, and drive for innovation, MSMEs have been increasingly focusing on improving production methods and employing modern scientific management capabilities to sustain and strengthen their operations. We, at Axis Bank remain committed in catalysing growth and charting new horizons of success for our nation’s vibrant MSMEs. These awards celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of MSMEs across India and highlights their remarkable performance in this industry.’’

This distinguished event, renowned for honouring India’s top-performing MSMEs serves as a catalyst for discussions on crucial subjects such as empowering entrepreneurs, boosting rural Bharat, and nation’s journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse.