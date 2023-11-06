ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India awards Beti Padhao Scholarships to 31 students of Paradeep

Paradeep : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s leading steelmakers, today awarded ‘Beti Padhao Scholarships’ to 31 students of Paradeep region in a felicitation ceremony held at Paradeep Port Club.

The flagship CSR project of AM/NS India, Beti Padhao Scholarship aims to bridge the gap in education finance by offering scholarships to young women from economically weaker sections to fulfil their academic aspirations. The initiative is aligned with the government’s efforts to promote the education of the girl child. The scholarship recipients range from class 9 students to those pursuing higher secondary education, graduation, ITI, diploma, engineering, medical, professional courses, and more. Under this initiative, AM/NS India is awarding scholarships to young women of Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

The scholarships were presented to the recipients by the Chief Guest Shri Niranjan Behera, ADM, Paradeep. Present on the occasion from AM/NS India were Shri Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, Shri USR Raju, Head, Pellet Plant Operations, Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head, CSR, Smt. Suparna Nanda, Head, Corporate Affairs and Shri Sunila Das, Head, HR, among others.

AM/NS India has partnered with Protean eGov Technologies for mobilising the scholarships. Protean’s Vidyasaarathi, a pioneering corporate scholarship management platform, has managed the complete scholarship lifecycle, including application, validation, allocation, and fund disbursement of the AM/NNS India scholarships.

Lauding the efforts of AM/NS India, Shri Niranjan Behera, ADM, Paradeep said, “I welcome this initiative taken by AM/NS India through which 31 girl students of our Paradeep region have benefited. Such interventions will help the girl students for their higher education and enable them to achieve their dreams. I am glad to know that the company is planning many more such community development initiatives for the people of the region.”

On the occasion, Shri Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, AM/NS India, said, “Beti Padhao Scholarship is our humble effort to make women empowered and will be an enabler for young women of the region to pursue their educational aspirations. We are committed for the inclusive growth of all segments of our community and society at large and will be coming up with several such interventions.”