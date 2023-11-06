J J Irani Cricket Academy opens at Keenan Stadium, honouring the legacy of Dr Jamshed J Irani

Jamshedpur, November 6, 2023: Tata Steel, in its continued commitment to promoting sports and nurturing talent, inaugurated the J J Irani Cricket Academy at Keenan Stadium today. The academy, named in memory of legendary Dr Jamshed J Irani, aims to carry forward his passion for cricket and his invaluable contributions to Tata Steel, the community, and the game itself. T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Present on the occasion were, Mrs. Daisy Irani including her family members, prominent citizens of Jamshedpur and senior management of Tata Steel.

Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel welcomed the guests and set the context for the event. On the occasion the virtual plaque was unveiled by T V Narendran, Mrs. Daisy Irani, and others, symbolizing the official opening of the academy.

Speaking at the occasion, T V Narendran said, “The J J Irani Cricket Academy is not just an academy , it is a tribute to the indelible impact that Dr JJ Irani had on Tata Steel, cricket, and the community. We are happy to honor his legacy and provide a platform for young cricketers to learn, grow, and excel.” He expressed his gratitude to Mrs Daisy Irani and her family for carrying forward the sporting legacy of Dr J J Irani.

Mrs Daisy Irani and her family has taken the initiative to set up a cricket academy with Tata Steel as it’s implementing partner. She shared her vision for the academy which is to promote talent and technique among its students. The academy’s comprehensive program aims to develop not only cricketing skills but also values of camaraderie, discipline and leadership. It will provide sessions by experts on the latest training techniques and host special guest sessions by prominent cricket personalities. Additionally, periodic special sessions on nutrition, physical and mental fitness will be organized by the Tata Steel High-Performance Centre.

The academy is equipped with world-class technical and training facilities, including bowling machines for practice sessions, a covered net practice area for uninterrupted training even during rains and an audio-visual classroom. It also features separate changing rooms for boys and girls with attached washrooms, ensuring a comfortable and inclusive environment for all students.

The Keenan Stadium, where the academy is located, holds a significant place in the history of Indian cricket. Built in 1939, it has witnessed numerous international matches and hosted some of the greatest names in Indian cricket. Legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and many more have showcased their skills on this hallowed ground.

The inauguration of the J J Irani Cricket Academy adds another chapter to the glorious legacy of Keenan Stadium. With its state-of-the-art facilities and Tata Steel’s unwavering commitment to sports, the academy is poised to nurture many more champions in the years to come.