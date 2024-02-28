Asha Bhosle, the 90-Year-Old Legend, Prepares to Wow Audiences with 18-Song Concert

MUMBAI: Asha Bhosle, the iconic singer whose illustrious career spans eight decades, revealed that at the age of 90, she still possesses the remarkable ability to perform almost 18 songs consecutively, a feat she intends to showcase at her upcoming concert on March 9 to celebrate her milestone birthday.

Bhosle, whose musical journey began at the tender age of 10, expressed her enthusiasm for her upcoming performance titled “Woh Phir Nahin Aati Hai” (She won’t return again), promising an unforgettable experience for her audience. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the legendary singer shared her plans to continue entertaining audiences across Maharashtra.

“If I will live more, I will go almost everywhere in Maharashtra and do shows. The name of my show is ‘Woh Phir Nahin Aati Hai’. I will also not come again… You should never regret that you haven’t seen that person. People say we did not see Kishore Kumar and other singers (perform). But now you can say we have seen Asha Bhosle,” Bhosle expressed passionately.

Her unwavering dedication to her craft and her commitment to delighting audiences reflect the enduring legacy of one of India’s most beloved musical icons. As she prepares to take the stage for her 90th birthday concert, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing yet another mesmerizing performance from the ever-inspiring Asha Bhosle.