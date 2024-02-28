Odisha FC Eyeing Win Against East Bengal to Maintain Top Spot

Bhubaneswar: In a highly anticipated clash on ISL Match Week 17, table-toppers Odisha FC are set to welcome East Bengal FC to the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on 29th Feb 2024, Thursday. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM.

Odisha FC enters this fixture following a goalless draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at home. The Kalinga Warriors currently lead the table with 32 points from 16 matches, remaining unbeaten in 12 consecutive matches. Sergio Lobera’s side will be seeking redemption after their 2-3 defeat against the Red and Gold Brigade in the Kalinga Super Cup final. The first-leg encounter in the ISL between the two teams earlier this season ended in a goalless draw at the Salt Lake Stadium. With an impressive home record in the ISL, Odisha FC will look to capitalize on their home advantage. Moreover, the availability of key player Ahmed Jahouh adds strength to their lineup.

On the flip side, East Bengal FC enters the contest on the back of a 1-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC. Currently positioned 8th in the ISL table with 18 points from 16 games, the Red and Gold Brigade will miss the service of Hijazi due to suspension.

Odisha FC held their pre-match press conference at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday, featuring head coach Sergio Lobera and player Carlos Delgado.

Coach emphasizes focusing on their own game and playing their style, regardless of the opponent’s tactics. “The focus is on ourselves, not on the opponent team,” he said. “There are things we can manage, try to improve every game, try to grow as a team every week.” He expects a defensive and tactical game from East Bengal but highlights his team’s commitment to their attacking style.

While acknowledging East Bengal’s strengths, the coach stresses the importance of staying focused and taking each game at a time. “They are doing a good job. They are getting results in this way,” he said. “But as I told you before, the most important thing is to be loyal in our style of play.”

Captain Carlos agrees with the coach’s approach. “We need to be going because the most important part of the season is coming. So we need to be ready for making history,” he said. He acknowledges the club’s progress and their fight for the top spot in the league. “Our first season here, we didn’t make playoffs. The last season we did, but this season we are fighting for top of the table. So obviously the club is improving in this season,” he said.

Carlos also highlights the importance of the fans. “Yes, as always, come tomorrow here to support us,” he said. “Because together we are more stronger and we can make something special happen.”