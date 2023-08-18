Aparna Enterprises commits INR 150 crores to drive growth in FY24

National, August 2023: Aparna Enterprises, India’s fastest growing building materials manufacturer, commits an investment of INR 150 crores in FY24 to proliferate its business, and support its expansion to meet the industry’s escalating demand. This strategic commitment is a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch products and services that cater to the dynamic infrastructural needs of India. The company plans an outlay of INR 100 crores towards establishing a state-of-the-art uPVC facility at Rudraram, Hyderabad, to increase the monthly production of uPVC profiles by 70% from 700 tonnes to 1,200 tonnes, as well as windows by 150% from 20,000 sq. metres to 50,000 sq. metres. Additionally, another INR 50 crores will be utilised to expand Aparna Enterprises’ tiles, ready-mix concrete (RMC), and aluminium businesses.

The building materials industry is witnessing tremendous growth due to factors such as urbanisation, infrastructure development, and the soaring demand for real estate. It is estimated that the industry will grow by 8-12% over the next five years. As cities expand and modernise, the need for high-quality building materials becomes paramount. Aparna Enterprises, with its diverse product portfolio, including tiles, RMC, uPVC doors and windows, uPVC profiles, and aluminium doors and windows, is well-positioned to meet this demand. The company recognises the potential of these growth opportunities and aims to leverage them to solidify its position in the market.



Commenting on the development, Mr. Ashwin Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Enterprises Limited said, “With our business footprint spread across the country, we are determined to provide comprehensive solutions to every person and institutions’ diverse infrastructural needs. Our ambitious growth plans are driven by our continuous efforts to offer the best products under the Aparna Enterprises banner. We are confident that our investment in the new uPVC facility and the expansion of our tiles, RMC, and aluminium businesses will enable us to cater to the evolving needs of our customers while strengthening our market presence. We are targeting a revenue of INR 2,100 crore by the end of this financial year.”



In a strategic move to tap into the West market, Aparna Enterprises has launched its RMC business in Mumbai, commencing operations in July 2023. This expansion will allow the company to leverage the growth opportunities in the region and further establish its presence. Additionally, the company plans to strengthen its Alteza business (aluminium doors & windows) by adding new dealers across key locations such as Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Pune, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. These initiatives are part of the company’s commitment to expand its reach and capturing the emerging market opportunities.

Aparna Enterprises manufactures and markets its products under Aparna RMC, Vitero Tiles, Aparna Venster uPVC windows and Doors, Ökotech uPVC profiles, Aparna-Craft, Alteza by Aparna-Craft and Aparna Unispace (Luxury Showroom for Leading European Sanitary ware brands).