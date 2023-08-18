Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails India’s first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has called India’s first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru, a testament to our nation’s innovation and progress.
The Prime Minister posted on X.
“Every Indian would be proud to see India’s first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation’s innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post Office’s completion.”
