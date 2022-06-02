Anurag Thakur to launch the Nationwide programmes on World Bicycle Day from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi :Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit [email protected] is organizing World Cycle Day throughout the country on 3rd June, 2022. Taking inspiration from inaugural speech of Prime Minister of India, during the curtain raiser of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on 12th March 2021, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has conceptualized celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav under the pillar of Actions and Resolves @75.

As a part of World Bicycle Day on 3rd June2022, Deptt. of Youth Affairs with the support of its two pioneer youth organizations namely Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS) are undertaking four set of activities simultaneously viz Launching of World Bicycle Day in Delhi, Bicyle Rallies in 35 States/UTs Capitals, 75 Iconic Locations across the country and in all blocks of the country.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Thakur will launch the Nationwide programmes on 3rd June2022 from Majour Dhyan Chand Stadium, Delhi during which Union Minister along with 750 Young Cyclists will peddle on 7.5 k.m distance. Further, there will be Cycle Rallies by NYKS at 35 States/UTs capital and at 75 iconic places across the country during which 75 participants will cover the distance of 7.5 k.m. Besides, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan with the support and contribution of its Youth Volunteers and Members of Youth Clubs are also taking up these Cycle Rallies in all blocks of the country on voluntary basis.

Thus, on the occasion of World Bicycle Day on 3rd June 2022, Cycle Rallies will be organized throughout the country.Through this initiative, more than 9.68 Lakh K.M. distance will be covered by 1.29 Lakh Young Cyclists through the proposed Bicycle Rallies on single day i.e. 3rd June2022.

The aim is to encourage and motivate people to take up and adopt Cycling in their daily lives for physical fitness activities and get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases etc. By adopting Cycling by common citizens will also facilitate in reducing carbon footprints. Through the Observance of World Bicycle Day, citizens will be given call to make a resolve to include physical activity at least 30 minutes daily in their lives“FITNESS KI DOSE AADHA GHANTA ROZ”.

The key activities of Observance of World Bicycle Day include Buzz Creation and Message Amplification, Awareness on Fitness and Flag-off Bicycle Rallies. Youth Volunteers are being motivated to participate and also organize similar Cycle Rallies in their respective villages and localities coinciding with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava.People in general and youth in particular may promote Bicycle Rallies on their social media channels with #Cycling4India and #worldbicycleday2022.

Prominent people, Public Representatives, PRI leaders, social workers, sports persons and other dignitaries are being requested to participate, encourage and motivate the people by gracing these events at various levels.

Central Government Ministries, States Governments and other Organizations are being requested to grace the Bicycle Rallies in their respective localities. To make the Observance of World Bicycle Day people driven, efforts are being made to encourage friends, families and peer groups etc to participate in the event in maximum numbers.