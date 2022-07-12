Amarnath Yatra also resumes from Baltal route in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, Amarnath Yatra resumed this morning from Baltal route. The yatra was restarted yesterday from Pahalgam route after remaining suspended due to a cloud burst near the holy cave shrine Friday evening. 7,000 Yatris left Baltal Base camp this morning for the holy cave shrine.

3,374 Yatris have left Nunwan Base camp Pahalgam during the wee hours today towards Chandanwadi. The Yatra from all the transit camps en route to the cave-like Sheshnaag, Mahagunustop, Panjtarni is all moving on smoothly towards the holy cave shrine.

A total of One lakh 21 thousand 223 Yatris have paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnathji till yesterday evening.