India beat England by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in three-match ODI series

London: India thrashed England by ten wickets in the opening One Day International of three-match cricket series at Kennington Oval in London tonight.

Put into bat first, the hosts were bundled out for 110 in 25.2 overs . Skipper Jos Buttler scored the highest 30 runs. For Indian team Juspreet Bumrah took six wickets and Mohammed Shami three wickets.

In reply, India chased down 111-run target in 18.4 overs without losing any wicket riding on skipper Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 76 off 58 balls and Shikhar Dhawan’s 31 not out runs.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team has already won the 3-match T-20 series against England by 2-1.