AM/NS India launches Premium Colour Coated Steel ‘KALASH’

New Delhi: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, today launched ‘KALASH’ and ‘KALASH GOLD’, its premium colour coated steel range. The new product range embodies numerous technical improvements made through process innovation by working closely with industry experts, customers as well as suppliers. A first-of-its-kind product in the industry, ‘KALASH’ range of colour coated steel is offered with a warranty of 3 years and 5 years respectively and proven to resist issues like chalking, fading and paint peeling.

KALASH range is being manufactured at AM/NS India manufacturing facilities in a variety of regular as well as bespoke shades, and they can be ordered straight from the mill, as well as be distributed via the company’s authorised dealers. The new offerings will also be available through the AM/NS India Hypermart distribution network – an integrated platform for retail, trade, and last-mile sale. With an established, industry-leading speed of Prepainted Steel order execution already being the Unique Selling Proposition (USP) at AM/NS India, the company is now geared up to service all requirements of Kalash within 5 to 7 days of ordering.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Alain Legrix, Director & Vice President, Sales & Marketing, AM/NS India said: “With the launch of ‘KALASH’, AM/NS India is innovating again and bringing to the market new steel solutions. It will bring added value to the end-users including an exclusive level of services via the short lead time we are proposing. Backed by our technical development team and application engineers, we at AM/NS India are focused to deliver the best of products and services to our customers, specifically in our colour coated steel range, all across the country.”

AM/NS India offers customisation of orders, high-quality and value-added products that have benefitted from the application of technology and innovation by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, the parent companies of AM/NS India.

