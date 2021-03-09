More than 2.40 Cr COVID19 vaccine doses administered

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.40 crore today.
A total of 2,40,37,644 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7pm today.
These include 71,13,801 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 38,51,808 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 69,02,006 FLWs (1stdose), 4,44,199 FLWs (2nd dose), 8,00,287 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 49,25,543 beneficiaries more than 60 years old.
|HCWs
|FLWs
|45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|2nd Dose
|1st Dose
|2nd Dose
|1st Dose
|1st Dose
|71,13,801
|38,51,808
|69,02,006
|4,44,199
|8,00,287
|49,25,543
Total 10,28,911 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the fifty third day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 7,98,354 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,30,557 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
|Date: 9thMarch,2021
|HCWs
|FLWs
|45 to < 60 years with Co-morbidities
|Over 60 years
|Total Achievement
|1stDose
|2ndDose
|1stDose
|2nd Dose
|1stDose
|1stDose
|1stDose
|2ndDose
|38,791
|1,12,330
|1,09,687
|1,18,227
|98,478
|5,51,398
|79,8354
|2,30,557