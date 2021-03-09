L&T Heavy Engineering delivers 700 MWe Steam Generator ahead of schedule

Surat: The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro dispatched the first out of four 700 MWe Steam Generators for the Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) 1&2 project in 36 months, creating a new global benchmark in the nuclear manufacturing industry.

This hi-tech equipment was manufactured at L&T’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Hazira and Vadodara Heavy Engineering Works (VHEW). This Global benchmark is a result of dedicated efforts put in by teams of NPCIL and L&T, which ensured early delivery of the Steam Generator by 12 months with the highest standards of quality despite the challenging period of the COVID-19.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. S K Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, Nuclear Power Corporation of India, said, “We are proud to have been associated with L&T and this is truly a remarkable achievement. Reduction in manufacturing cycle time of critical equipment would help in reducing the gestation period of nuclear power projects.”

Mr. SN Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro said, “Achieving this benchmark during the COVID 19 pandemic is great satisfaction and moment of pride for L&T and NPCIL. L&T continues to play a role as the industry trendsetter and this is one more example of L&T’s continued commitment and contribution to Hon’ble Prime Minister’s ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’ Mission. We thank NPCIL for their continued faith in us.”

Mr. Anil Parab, Executive Vice President and Head, L&T Heavy Engineering, said,

“Our heavy engineering capabilities are globally recognized and cater to the most complex, hi-tech and first-of-its-kind requirements of the industry. It is always our endeavour to complete the projects with the highest standards of safety and quality in stipulated timelines.”

L&T Heavy Engineering supplies high technology reactors and systems to global companies in Refinery, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Fertilizer & Nuclear Power industries.