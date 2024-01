Hyderabad – Airbus Helicopters is celebrating 35 years of partnership with Pawan Hans Limited (PHL). The national helicopter operator inducted the first AS365N/ N3 Dauphin in its fleet in 1987. It is the largest civil customer in the world for Airbus Dauphin helicopters deployed for off-shore oil & gas operations, public transportation under Government of India’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). They are also deploying the Dauphin for relief operations and emergency response during crises.