CSMIA awarded the prestigious ‘Innovation Champion’ Award for its innovation of ‘Taxiway Z’ at Wings India Awards 2024  

Mumbai : Showcasing its exemplary achievements yet again, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been honoured with the esteemed ‘Innovation Champion’ award at the Wings India Awards 2024. This recognition highlights CSMIA’s leadership in pioneering initiatives, with a first-of-its-kind commissioning of the ‘Taxiway Z’, underlining the airport’s dedication to innovation and operational excellence. CSMIA received the accolade on the 18th of January 2024, during the Wings India 2024 event, recognized as Asia’s largest gathering in the field of Civil Aviation. The event, a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), took place in Hyderabad.

With innovation at the heart of every decision making, one of its strategically planned initiatives, the ‘Taxiway Z,’ is a flexible use apron where a taxiway and parking stands are interchangeably used. This reduces the holding time for inbound aircrafts thereby improving On Time Performance (OTP) and leads to a reduction in carbon emissions due to reduced taxi time for our airline customers. Behind the innovative concept of Taxiway Z stands CSMIA’s diligent and efficient team, serving as the driving force that brought this transformative project to life.

Speaking on the occasion, the CSMIA spokesperson said, “It is a matter of immense pride and joy to be a part of Wings India 2024 and accepting this esteemed award on behalf of CSMIA. This recognition is a validation to our ongoing efforts to achieve superior operational excellence. With a continuous surge in passenger footfall, we remain steadfast in delivering world-class service and comfort to all our travellers.”

Each year, Wings India Awards recognizes airlines, airports, institutions, and organisations from the aviation industry that have created benchmarks and made notable contributions in the field of Civil Aviation in India. CSMIA’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation within airport operations is evident through the implementation of the groundbreaking ‘Taxiway Z’. This initiative stands as a significant milestone, signalling CSMIA’s efforts in facilitating advancements within the Indian aviation industry. The introduction of ‘Taxiway Z’ reflects up on CSMIA’s relentless role in driving transformative changes in airport infrastructure and establishes the airport as a key influencer in shaping the future of Indian aviation.