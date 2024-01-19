JSP’s Utkal-C Coal Block Marks First Annual Mines Safety Fortnight with Commitment to Zero Harm  

Angul : Marking a significant milestone in safety commitment, Jindal Steel & Power’s (JSP) Utkal-C Coal Block successfully hosted its 1st Annual Mines Safety Fortnight 2023-24 at Raijharan in Angul district. The event underscored JSP’s dedication to a safe and sustainable mining environment.

Dignitaries including Mr. Krishnendu Madal, DMS Bhubaneswar Region 1, and Mr. T. Hriprasad, DDMS Bhubaneswar Region 1, along with a team of inspection officials led by Mr. D.K. Pradhan, graced the occasion. They commenced the celebration by inspecting the coal mine area and inaugurating stalls showcasing JSP’s corporate social responsibility initiatives and Utkal-C Coal Block’s safety measures.

Utkal-C Coal Block officials, led by Mr. Ashish Pandey, Head-Raw Material, and Mr. Neeraj Kalla, VP of Coal Mine, along with their teams, actively participated in the event. They elaborated on the comprehensive safety protocols implemented at the block, emphasizing environmental protection and safeguarding the well-being of miners.

Mr. Krishnendu Mandal, addressing the gathering, lauded the commendable efforts taken by the coal block officials in ensuring safety. He commended their commitment to creating a “Zero Harm Zone” and wished them continued success in this endeavour.

The celebration was a vibrant display of safety awareness. It featured a safety declaration, a heart-warming welcome song by DAV Savitri Jindal School students, a welcome address, a safety statistics presentation, a skit play by DAV Savitri Jindal school students, and a poster competition with prize distribution. Additionally, the “Safe Worker” and “Trade Test Best Stall” awards were presented, recognizing outstanding contributions to safety practices. The event concluded with the National anthem and a vote of thanks.

” JSP’s Utkal-C Coal Block’s 1st Annual Mines Safety Fortnight serves as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to creating a safe and healthy work environment for its employees and minimizing its environmental impact. By prioritizing safety throughout all mining operations, JSP sets a commendable example for the industry. For JSP it is always the Safety First “said Mr Ashish Pandey, Head Raw material Resources, JSP.