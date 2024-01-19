ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture organizes an awareness- cum- training programme on freshwater aquaculture for SC farmers

Bhubaneswar: ICAR- Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar organized an awareness – cum – training programme on freshwater aquaculture under SCSP on 18th January 2024. These initiatives indeed play a crucial role in disseminating valuable information and fostering collaboration between scientists and practitioners in the field of freshwater aquaculture. The participation of around 200 beneficiaries reflects a positive response from the community, indicating the relevance and importance of these programs. The exchange of ideas and experiences between scientists and practitioners is vital for bridging the gap between scientific knowledge and its practical application in agriculture and aquaculture. On this occasion, a team of scientists from ICAR-CIFA, Dr. G. S. Saha, Dr. P. K. Meher, and Dr. C. K. Mishra, emphasized the importance of aquaculture and utilization of the latest technology from ICAR-CIFA for maximizing productivity in ponds. Dr. G. S. Saha emphasized the importance of aquaculture. Dr. P. K. Meher gave brief information about breeding and culture of the Indian Major Carps. Dr. C. K. Mishra shared knowledge on breeding, seed production, and grow-out culture of important cultivable freshwater fin fishes and shellfishes. The scientists discussed about the techniques for improving soil and water quality for enhancing production.

Mr. Biraja Prasad Dwivedy, DDF, Sambalpur, Mr. Tushar Ranjan Dip, DFO, Sambalpur, Mr. Bishnu Charan Kisan, AFO, Dr. S. Mohapatra, ADR, RRTTS, Chiplima (OUAT), Mr. Mrutyunjaya Behera, AFO, Rairakhol, Mr. Uma Kanta Rout, AFO, Maneswar, Ms. Koshalya Rohidas, AFO, Kuchinda, provided valuable information on different schemes and discussed the various techniques related to scientific aquaculture practices. Lastly, Dr. C. K. Mishra conveyed the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and contributors and acknowledging the valuable knowledge and experiences shared during the programme.