Aegon Life appoints Akhil Almeida as Head of Marketing

New Delhi : Aegon Life, a pioneer in digital life insurance, announced the appointment of Akhil Almeida as Head of Marketing. At Aegon Life, he will be responsible for heading the branding, communication, and digital marketing functions.

Speaking on his appointment, Akhil says “Aegon Life is now a 100% digitally focused company. We’re on a journey to radically enhance the insurance buying experience – combining innovative and relevant products, consumer-centric experiences at the right price. We’re leveraging data and consumer insights to support product development and sales efforts, increase awareness and market innovative products.”

Satishwar Balakrishnan, MD & CEO, Aegon Life shares, “Akhil is a highly skilled leader with experience in leading marketing initiatives for consumer-led brands in India. He has closely studied consumer preferences and evolving digital behaviours, which will help us develop strategies to reach our target audience, keeping the brand essence alive and agile. We look forward to the expertise he brings to the table, which will help us in enhancing Aegon Life’s positioning as India’s first and only fully digital Life Insurance Company.”

Akhil has more than 16 years of marketing experience across multiple sectors, including Media + OTT, E-commerce, Tech, FMCG, Auto, and BFSI. Before this, he led the Digital Practice at Kantar, helping clients understand the impact of the internet on consumer behaviour. He has also worked with the Mahindra Group where he was a core member of corporate branding and transformation team that developed the Group’s brand promise (Rise). During this time, he was co-Chair of the Digital Council, leading strategic digital initiatives – including the Group’s first forays into mobile, social, and influencer marketing.