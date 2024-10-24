Odisha and Bengal Brace for Cyclone Dana: Armed Forces Mobilize

Cyclone Dana is poised to severely impact Odisha and West Bengal. The Indian Navy has deployed two ships from the Eastern Fleet with essential supplies and rescue teams as part of its disaster response efforts.

The Navy is coordinating with state authorities for medical aid and has stockpiled essentials like clothing, food, and medicines. The Indian Air Force has also airlifted 150 NDRF personnel and 25 tonnes of relief supplies to Bhubaneswar.

Expected to make landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra on the night of October 24, the cyclone will trigger heavy rainfall in South Odisha on October 26. Coastal districts are already experiencing rainfall and strong winds, with rescue teams clearing affected roads.