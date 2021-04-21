Delegation of Dev Bhumi Kshatriya Sabha, Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha call on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla: A delegation of Dev Bhumi Kshatriya Sabha, Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha called on the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today.



The members of the Sabha urged the Chief Minister to constitute Swaran Aayog in the State to provide an apt platform to the people belonging to general categories to raise their issues.



Chief Minister assured the delegation that the State Government would sympathetically consider their demand.



Rumit Thakur, Madhan Thakur, Jitender Rajput and other leaders accompanied the delegation.

