A delegation of National Union of Journalist call on Governor Bandaru Dattatraya

Shimla: A delegation of National Union of Journalist, Himachal Chapter led by State President Ranesh Rana called on Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.



They discussed various problems and challenges faced by Journalists particularly during the covid period with the Governor and apprised him about the initiative and steps being taken by the Union for the welfare of the fraternity.



On the occasion, the Governor said that in this period of Corona pandemic, journalists have also actively participated in various awareness campaigns as Corona warriors. He said that today, the whole world was grappling with this pandemic and every person has to realize their responsibility. He said that journalists have more responsibility in making society aware and urged that they should spread message through awareness programs related to wearing masks, proper distancing and cleanliness. He said that more awareness should be created especially in rural areas.



He said that cases were increasing rapidly in the second wave of Covid-19. People should avoid public places. He said that they should follow the guidelines of the government and Dawai bhi-kadai bhi to defend oneself and others with this resolve. He said people should not let their guard down and strictly abide by coronavirus preventive norms even after vaccination. He said that the Prime Minister has rightly said, Now our mantra for 2021 should be: Dawai bhi, kadai bhi (yes to medicine and yes to caution), and we should strictly follow it.



The delegation has also presented a demand chart to the Governor and urged him to intervene in providing facilities to the journalist by the Government.





