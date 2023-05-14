Aditya Aluminium’s Project ‘Swasthya Vahini’, a boon for periphery villagers

Bhubaneshwar : Aditya Aluminium, an Aditya Birla Group company has recently initiated a unique healthcare initiative titled ‘Project Swasthya Vahini’, in the Lapanga Block of Sambalpur district.

Project Swasthya Vahini prime objective is to accord basic healthcare services — both curative and preventive — at the doorsteps of the villagers. In so doing it is bridging the gap between availability and accessibility of healthcare services in rural and remote areas. It covers 24 villages under 6 gram-panchayats panning 200 families in Lapanga Block. It caters to women, children and the aged at their doorsteps.

The services includepathological tests, like blood sugar, haemoglobin, ECG and 26 other tests; free doctor’s consultation through telemedicine with medicines and logistics support provided at the doorsteps of the sick. This apart, regular health and awareness camps are organised for the villagers.

Till date, 1450 villagers have been provided with primary healthcare services, heath camps and 4 awareness sessions held benefiting more than 500 people under Project Swasthya Vahini.

Says Mr. Sameer Nayak, Unit Head of Aditya Aluminium, “We are very concerned about the healthcare of the people of our vicinity because we care for them.

Narrating her experience, 87-year-old SabitriMarei of Lapanga village says, “I was suffering from joint pain. Aditya Aluminium Lapanga team visited my house and after knowing about my plight, consulted a doctor through telemedicine and offered medicine free of cost. They revisited my house the next day and referred me to Lapanga First Aid Center where the doctor examined me physically and prescribed some more medicines. I am feeling much better now. I am really grateful to Aditya Aluminium for the healthcare they rendered to me.”

“Villagers, especially earning members of a family normally delay in seeking medical treatment fearing losing daily wage. They visit hospitals only when the situation worsens and requires urgent treatment, thus causing more expense on logistics, doctor consultation and medicine. I extend my sincere thanks to Aditya Aluminium for such a novel initiative,” says Alok Behera, Block Program Manager, CHC-Laida, Sambalpur.

As a responsible corporate citizen and driven by the constant motivation to give back to society, in Odisha, the Aditya Birla Group reaches out to more than 5 lakhs people touching over 2 lakh lives in 128 villages. The Group’s CSR is conducted under the aegis of the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development chaired by Mrs. Rajashree Birla. The Group’s vision is to actively contribute to the social and economic development of the communities in which we operate. In doing so, build a better, sustainable way of life for the weaker sections of society. And raise the country’s human development index. The Group’s CSR vision is aligned with UNSDG goals to eliminate poverty and ensure freedom from hunger.