Patitapaban Kala Niketan Hosts 34th Anniversary Celebration

New Delhi : Delhi’s premier performing Arts Institute Patitapaban Kala Niketan (PKN) celebrated its 34th Annual Function with much pomp, splendour and fanfare. The Ceremony venue Arya Auditorium inside Desraj College campus in East of Kailash was elegantly and aesthetically decked up befitting to the Grand occasion. The colourful cultural extravaganza witnessed amazing performances by around 32 artistes of different age groups starting from kids to teens, to young and senior level. Patitapaban Kala Niketan was established by renowned Odissi Guru Late Shri Pravash Kumar Mohanty in the year 1987 to promote and propagate classical music, dance and drama in National capital region. A senior disciple of late lamented Guru Deb Prasad Das, Shri Mohanty was instrumental in training around 500 students who have been earning Global acclamation for their creative excellence. The PKN is now being managed by its Principal Guru Prakash Kumar Mohanty, Dance Director Smt Sangeeta Mohanty, General Secretary Sayed Danish and Joint Secretary Rajanikant Mohanty. The present students of the institute numbering around 200, have had the privilege of participating in several reputed Festivals in India and abroad. Around 50 of them are scholarship holders and 20 are graded artistes of Doordarshan.

The Anniversary celebration commenced with the lighting of ceremonial lamp by the invited Guests. Addressing the gathering the Chief Guest Chairman of World Odisha Society Kishore Dwibedi lauded the leading role played by Patitapaban Kala Niketan over the years to pouplarise Odisha’s rich art, vibrant tradition and Jagannath culture in Nation’s capital. The Guests of Honour Secretary of Jagannath temple at Tyagaraj Nagar Engineer Kamdev Biswal, Odissi Exponent Dr Chandana Roul, Odissi dance Guru Smt Vani Madhav and Principal of St. Paul’s school Dr. Bernadette Tilaka Benjamin congratulated the organisers for putting up such a spectacular show for the first time after covid upheaval.

The series of scintillating presentations began with the Invocatory item entitled ‘Guru Brahma’ seeking the divine blessings, performed by the kid students of PKN. The artistic articulation on stage by little masters was a pure visual delight and had a magical spell on the viewers. This was followed by magnificent Kathak performances depicting the electrifying footworks and beautiful body movements by superbly talented dancers.

Next the spotlight shifted to the soul stirring solo presentation of Abhinaya piece ‘Na Ja Jamuna’ by Twinkle Soni. The audiences were thoroughly mesmerised by Twinkle’s outstanding facial expressions and exemplary physical movements. The programme continued with the staging of more captivating choreographies of Odissi and Kathak styles like Sthai and Basant Pallvi by young and upcoming star artistes of the Niketan.

The highlight of the evening was a spirited and soul soothing solo performance entitled ‘Shritakamala’ by senior disciple of PKN Satvika Shriyadarshini. Satvika kept the spectators spellbound by her sheer grace and unparallel elegance.

The Mega Event attained its climax with a power – packed Sambalpuri Group dance presented by the students of PKN. The vibrant and vivacious performance filled the Auditorium with energy, ecstasy and excitement.

The major attraction of the ceremony was the unique felicitation session specially organised to honour the senior most disciple of the Institution Sipika Narvekar for her significant contributions to strengthen the base of Patitapaban Kala Niketan. The programme concluded with the presentation of mementos and certificates to the participating artistes, office bearers of PKN, Teachers and organising volunteers by the Guests. General Secretary Sayed Danish read out the Annual report elaborating the Achievements and future Agendas of PKN. Ace anchor Sanjay Subudhi conducted the entire proceedings of the Annual Day with ease and elan. Each composition of the Annual function was a creative masterpiece was welcomed by the audiences with thunderous applause. Both the culture lovers and art critics described the programme as a milestone and had huge appreciation for the artistes and Gurus.

The performing artistes of the evening were Yashvi Sen, Aastika Maurya, Ananya Das, Suhani Lovleen, Devanshi Garbyal, Shubhashini Gouda, Tanisha Rani Lenka, Aashvi Joshi, Sanskriti Singh, Gunjan Choudhury, Aahana Bhatt, Shrinika Mitra, Vidhya Mathew Bhagat, Ishani Joshi, Baisnabi Das, Bidusmita Mantri, Delina Mohanty, Vaishnavi Padhiary, Preeti Gautam, Ishana Mohanty, Priyanka Sajni, Anushka Nandi, Chandrika Barik, Heeral Baisoya, Nishka Baisoya, Minakshi Verma, Madhavi Singh, Shivani Kumari, Ketki Chauhan and Vaibhab Kumar.

The volunteers of PKN who were responsible for the massive success of the ceremony include Arup Mitra, Sagarika Subudhi, Sagar Das, Basumita Mitra and Shrabani Saugandhika.

The distinguished dignitaries present include M.S.Zaman, Sayeeda Tayeba, Saroj Panigrahi, Susant Chand, Prafulla Mangaraj, Prashant Behera And Nikhil Behera.