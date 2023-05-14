CUO organizes a Special Lecture on Statistics of 21st Century: New Challenges and Opportunities

Koraput: The Department of Statistics, CUO Organized a Special Lecture on ‘Statistics of 21st Century: New Challenges and Opportunities’ on 12th May 2023 in its campus at Sunabeda. Prof. Anurup Majumdar, Professor, Bidhan Chandra Krishi University, West Bengal, and Dr. Mahesh Kumar Panda, Associate Professor, Ravenshaw University, Cuttack attended as the Chief Speaker and Guest Speaker for the special lecture. Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi conveyed his best wishes and hoped the students will learn many features of new challenges and opportunities in Statistics of the 21st Century. Prof. Sudhendu Mandal, Advisor (Academic & Administration), CUO graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour and shares his valuable thoughts about the history of statistics in India. Mr. Biswajit Bhoi, Assistant Professor of Economics and Head (I/c) of the department delivered the welcome address.

Prof. Majumdar spoke on the ‘Application of Multiple Criteria Decision Making (MCDM) Approach for Ranking of Different Alternatives using the TOPSIS Method’. He highlighted the various methods and approaches in using applications in statistics. His talk was very informative for both students and research scholars.

Dr. Panda delivered a fundamental and informative talk on ‘An Introduction to Machine Learning’. In his talk, he enlightened how machine learning plays a very vital role in various sectors like medical science, business, industries, etc. in today’s globalized world.

On this occasion, Prof. N.C. Panda, Dean of Languages, faculty members namely Dr. Suman Dash, Dr. Bidyadhar Bishi, Dr. Subas Ch. Pattanayak, Dr. Birendra Sarangi, and Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, PRO were present along with the faculties, research scholars, and students of various departments. The programme was conducted by Miss, Sushree Samidha Biswal, Student Dept. of Statistics, and the guests were welcomed by the students of the department. Dr. Kalyani Sunani, faculty Department of Statistics offered a vote of thanks to all the respected dignitaries present in the special lecture.