CT-GST officials seized around 20 kg of gold from a logistics van in Baripada, Odisha, following a tip-off. The van, delivering gold ornaments from Mumbai via Kolkata to jewellers in Mayurbhanj and Balasore, was intercepted at MKC Chhak. Due to improper documentation, officials confiscated the van and gold, with investigations underway into possible involvement of local jewellers.