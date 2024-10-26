Cyclone Dana Causes Extensive Damage in Rajnagar: Homes and Trees Impacted

Cyclone Dana made landfall at Habalikhatti within Odisha’s Bhitarkanika National Park on October 25, 2024, causing severe damage with strong winds and heavy rains. The cyclone swept through Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and nearby areas, toppling thatched houses, trees, and electric poles. Habalikhatti Nature Camp cottages were destroyed, and 19 panchayats in Rajnagar block were affected, with eight facing severe impact. Over 50,000 trees and many kutcha houses were damaged, leaving the region without power as roads and crops were devastated.

Wildlife in Bhitarkanika has also been impacted, though the extent is unknown. Rescue operations by fire personnel, ODRAF, and NDRF teams are underway to restore normalcy.