Panic spread among locals after a leopard was spotted at Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport on Saturday. Airport employees saw the animal near the dumping yard and alerted authorities. Airfield police and forest officials arrived to monitor the leopard’s movements and launched a rescue operation. The leopard briefly entered the high-security area before disappearing. In 2019, a leopard was also captured at the airport and released into Chandaka forest.