Bhubaneswar-Dubai flight services will start from 15th May

Bhubaneswar: Fulfilling the aspirations of people, Odisha will start direct flight services to Dubai from 15th May. Odisha is the 1st state in India to support int’l air connectivity. The flights, to be operationalised by @IndiGo6E , will open a whole new world of opportunities for Odias.

The Bhubaneswar-Dubai flight services will open the gateway to the Gulf, Europe, & Western countries making world tour accessible & affordable for the people of #Odisha. This will open up tourism potential of #Odisha & help Odia youth explore job opportunities.