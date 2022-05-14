Adequate power available in state as per demand: CM Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that there is sufficient availability of electricity in the state as per the demand. He said that the supply of energy should be ensured according to the consumption of electricity. Adequate energy is available for industry, agriculture and domestic power sectors. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the Energy Department at his residence today. Principal Secretary Energy Shri Sanjay Dubey, Managing Director Power Management Company Shri Vivek Porwal and other senior officers were present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there is no shortage of electricity in the state. Adequate availability of power has been ensured. He said that people need not worry. Continuous efforts are being made to increase solar energy in the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the availability of coal has increased in the state. Thermal power plants will also increase production.

It was informed in the meeting that the gross stock in various coal based power plants of the state, Khandwa, Birsinghpur, Sarni, Chachai, is 3 lakh metric tonnes, while the total daily consumption is 60 thousand tonnes. In the second week of May, 109 rakes of coal have been made available through Railways and RCR.