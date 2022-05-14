State government stands at every step for tribal upliftment : CM Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state government is committed for the upliftment of the tribal class. There are continuous efforts of government to connect the tribal society with the mainstream of development. The way for their development is being paved through many schemes. The government is also doing the work of preserving tribal language and culture. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the mass marriage ceremony of Gond and Korku couples under Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojna at Piplani, a tribal-dominated village of Sehore district today. He said that he does not want to be welcomed in the marriage of daughters, I have come to welcome the bride and groom and my sons and daughters. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan welcomed the bride and groom by showering flowers in the mass marriage programme and blessed them.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in order to make the Kanya Vivah Yojana more useful and meaningful, the amount given by the government has been increased to Rs.55 thousand. This amount takes care of organizing the marriage to purchase of the daughter’s household, items besides a cheque of Rs.11 thousand which is also given them. He said that the objective of this scheme is to remove the worries of marriage of the daughters of poor families so that they get married happily without having to take any loan. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan blessed them for a happy married life. He said that all the daughters should take care of both their families. The Chief Minister also urged the grooms to give full respect to his nieces and be happy. Seeing the daughters as brides in the marriage ceremony, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan became emotional. He also sang the song ‘Babul ki duaayen leti jaa tujh ko sukhi sansar mile’ wishing everyone a happy married life.

Tribal society will be given more rights to empower them

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that to make the tribal society more empowered, they would be given more powers. Rights on their forests will be increased. Along with this, all-round development will be done through other schemes. He said that 20 percent amount would be given to the local forest committees on the sale of jungle wood. The amount of collection per 100 bundles of tendu patta has been increased from Rs.250 to Rs.300. Decision has been taken to implement PESA Act in the interest of tribals. The work of social forest management will be given to the tribal groups. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that apart from the marriage of sons and daughters of tribal groups, Mama Shivraj will support them at every aspects of life including the cost of higher education, housing, ration, health etc.

Tribal language and culture will be protected

Impressed by the speech of MP Sushri Sampatia Uike in Pardi language, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the government would make all efforts for the preservation of tribal language and culture. He said that never give up your language and culture. It is a matter of honour. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gifted cheques worth Rs.11 thousand each symbolically to 10 girls. He also gave 32 inch LED TV, a table fan, 51 utensils, bed, bridal clothes, makeup items and silver jewelery etc. to the newlyweds as per the provision in the Kanya Vivah Yojana. People’s representatives from the tribal areas of the state also participated in the programme.

Mesmerizing cultural performances at the ceremony

In the mass marriage ceremony, attractive dance performances of cultural group from Betul and Maharashtra captivated everyone. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan announced to give Rs. 25,000 each to cultural groups. Mandla MP Sushri Uike also announced a grant of Rs.10,000 to the cultural groups.

Talented children felicitated

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan presented citation and trophy to 49 tribal students who got first rank in Class Xth and XII, including 6 students of merit list.

In the marriage ceremony more than 50 thousand baraatis and ghaaratis together made the mass marriage ceremony grand and wonderful. The mass marriage which started with kanya-pujan ended with the bidai ceremony. Food Minister Shri Bisahulal Singh, Vidisha MP Shri Ramakant Bhargava also addressed the gathering. Animal Husbandry Minister Shri Prem Singh Patel, Former Minister Shri Omprakash Dhurve, Shri Guruprasad Sharma and public representatives were present in large numbers.