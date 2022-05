New Delhi :Governor Mangubhai Patel was paid a courtesy visit by Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Smt. Darshanaben Jardosh at Raj Bhavan today. Smt. Jardosh felicitated the Governor Shri Patel by presenting him with a bunch of flowers and a symbol. They discussed various topics of development. Governor Shri Patel presented a shawl and memento to Smt. Jardosh.