ADB Vice-President Meets with Tajikistan President, Reaffirms Support

DUSHANBE — Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Shixin Chen reaffirmed ADB’s support for Tajikistan’s development priorities and discussed ways of further strengthening the almost 25-year partnership with the country in meetings yesterday with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, First Deputy Prime Minister and ADB Governor Davlatali Said, among other senior officials.

Mr. Chen said ADB will continue to prioritize support in climate change, human capital development, social protection, and regional cooperation and integration to help the country overcome the challenges in the post-pandemic era, in addition to the ongoing assistance.

“ADB values its strong ties with Tajikistan and is fully committed to continue supporting the country’s development priorities as outlined in the ADB country partnership strategy and national development programs,” said Mr. Chen. “In 2022, ADB is processing six new projects for Tajikistan.”

The planned new projects are expected to help improve the financial sector, roads, energy, urban water supply and sanitation, and disaster risk management. They will also help the country to minimize the negative impact of the ongoing geopolitical turbulence on the national economy and implement the government’s anticrisis action plan.

Today, Mr. Chen spoke at the Second High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” 2018–2028 in Dushanbe and commended Tajikistan for its initiatives in promoting the global water agenda. “ADB stands with its partners and clients in building a water-secure Asia and the Pacific through our investments and knowledge,” Mr. Chen said. “Our new normal is today. It requires us to build back better, address climate change, and reduce environmental problems with greater integration and emphasis on building inclusive and resilient communities.”

Given Tajikistan’s high vulnerability to climate impacts, ADB has been helping the country to rehabilitate and construct climate-resilient irrigation and drainage systems, river embankments, and water supply schemes, while improving food production. ADB is also helping the government develop a green economy strategy to prioritize climate actions in each sector of the economy.

During his 5-day stay in Tajikistan, Mr. Chen will visit ADB-funded projects in disaster risk management, road, energy sectors, and a technical and vocational education and training project, which has supported job creation and enhanced employability of women.

Since Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998, the bank has become the country’s largest multilateral development partner with over $2.3 billion in total assistance, including over $1.7 billion in grants. ADB’s 2021–2025 country partnership strategy for Tajikistan focuses on three strategic priorities: structural reforms to enhance resource allocation and mobilization, improving labor productivity through human capital development, and fostering better livelihoods by investing in the land-linked economy.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.