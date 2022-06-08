Badminton World Federation confirms cancellation of US open to COVID-19

New Delhi: Badminton World Federation today confirmed that the US Open scheduled for 4th to 9th October has been cancelled. USA Badminton concluded that it is no longer feasible for them to host their tournament this year due to organisational complications coming out of COVID-19. The US Open is a Super 300 tournament on the BWF World Tour. This is the third consecutive time that US Open has been cancelled.
