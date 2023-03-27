Adani Gangavaram Port Limited contributed a cheque of Rs. 50 Lacs to District Collector for development of Medical Infrastructure & Community Healthcare facilities

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port the deepest and the most modern port in the country today as a part of their CSR program handed over a cheque of Rs. 50 Lacs to Dr. A. Mallikharjuna, District Collector of Visakhapatnam for building Medical Infrastructure & community healthcare services to serve the people of Vizag.

Adani Gangavaram Port Limited, in association with Adani Foundation, also conducted Medical camps in the surrounding Villages of the port, engaged with the govt schools, and conducted skill development initiatives for the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said that as a part of our CSR programme, we contribute this amount towards betterment of the society. We are committed to the people of the community by developing infrastructure, Livelihood & health care facilities for the underprivileged people. Community health & development is a core focus & this is a step towards ensuring healthcare and a good quality of life for the local people. Adani Gangavaram Port Limited is also planning to engage with the people on Skill Development, Enhanced Health Care & building good infrastructure in the future.