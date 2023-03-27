Bhubaneswar: An “Eat Right campaign, Fit India campaign” was organized by the IRC village Urban Public Health Centre, Bhubaneswar spreading the message to eat right and stay fit!

Some other campaigns were also organized in the PHC like the non-communicable disease screening campaign and Ayusman Bharat Digital Mission (ABHA) ID Creation campaign.

In India non- communicable disease contribute to 60% of all death. The four cause of non- communicable disease death are, Hypertension &Heart stroke (45%), Cancer (12%), Diabetes (5%) and Chronic respiratory disease (22%).

non- communicable disease screening includes cheek up of Blood Pressure, Blood sugar and detection of oral cancer, Breast cancer and cervical cancer of above 30-year-old .These diseases are the main cause of unhealthy life style &minimum physical activities. That’s why to create awareness among the people, Eat Right campaign and Fit India campaign has been organized .

Eat right India movement started in 2018. It is an initiative of the Government of India and Food Safety and standards Authority of India(FSSAI) to transform the countries food system in order to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable foods for all Indians.

In this context the health center also organized a millet show and folk media show to create awareness among people.

Fit India campaign movement was launched on 29th August 2019 by Hon’ble Prime minster with a view to make fitness an integral part of our daily life’s. The mission of the movement is to bring about behavioral changes and move towards a more physically active lifestyle.

In this context the health center organised a Yoga session for Mahila Arogya Samiti members.

Ayusman Bharat Digital Mission was launched on Sept 29, 2021 by the government of India. The goal of this mission was to provide all the citizens of India with a digital health identity card that will facilities easy access to medical records. In this context the health centre organised Ayusman Bharat Digital Mission ID Creation Campaign.

Several members of Mahila Arogya Samiti participated in the event.