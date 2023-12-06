Adani Foundation organises Health camp

Dhamra : As the part of the outreach health care services, Adani Foundation, the CSR wing of Dhamra Port Company Limited conducted a Multi-Specialized Health Camp organized at Government Primary School, Daulatpur in collaboration with District Health Department, Bhadrak and Daulatpur Gram Panchayat on 3rd December 2023. A total of 319 patients were treated and provided with free medical consultation and medicines.

The camp was inaugurated by the Sarpanch Shri Prabhat Kumar Mishra, Samiti Sabhya representative Gopabandhu Senapati and other PRI members of Daulatpur along with notable dignitaries of the gram panchayat in presence of officials of Adani Foundation. Dr. B.P. Sahoo (Medicene), Dr. Priyaranjan Samal (Skin and Venereal Diseases), Dr. Sudipta Samanta (Orthopedic) treated the patients which consisted of 128 Male and 191 Female.