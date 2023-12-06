Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) inter-school championship: KISS and SAI International School emerge winners

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) School recorded convincing victories across multiple age categories at the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) championship in Bhubaneswar. The KISS U-15 boys defeated ODM Global School by 3-0 to win their final league game and the title at the Bhubaneswar Football Academy on Sunday.

On the other hand, SAI International School capped off their tournament by beating ODM Global School in a hard-fought clash by 3-2 to win the U-19 Boys final.

The Capital Girls High School Unit-2 U-19 girls’ team was defeated by their counterparts from KISS in their summit clash by a margin of 5-0. In the U-15 girls’ final, the KISS team beat the Govt. Girls High School Unit-1 side by 6-0 at the same venue.