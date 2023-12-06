National Seminar on ‘Translation: Practices and Possibilities’ at CUO

Sunabeda: A two-day National Seminar on the theme ‘Translation: Practices and Possibilities’ was inaugurated at the Department of Odia Language and Literature (DOLL) of the Central University of Odisha at the Sunabeda Campus on 5th December 2023. Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of the University inaugurated the seminar and presided over the inaugural session of the Seminar. Prof. Tripathi in his presidential address stressed the need for compiling data in translation works in Odia and other languages. He also spoke on Anubad Samikya Samiti especially for Odia, Hindi, and English as the need of the hour. The CUO is geared up to be the center point in translation studies across the world, he believed.

Prof. Basanta Kumar Panda, Director, Center of Excellence for Studies in Classical Odia, Govt. of India attended as the Chief Speaker. Prof. Nrusingha Charan Panda, Registrar I/c and Dean School of Languages; Prof. Kalidas Mishra, Department of English, Sambalpur University and Shri Krishna Singh, Eminent Social Activist attended as the Guests of honor. The programme was coordinated by Dr. Rudrani Mohanty, Associate Professor and HOD, Dept. of Odia Language and Literature(DOLL), CUO, and Convener of the National Seminar. She welcomed the guests and briefed about the importance of organizing the seminar. Translation provides an avenue to access the world, she pointed out.

The Chief Speaker, Prof. Basanta Kumar Panda highlighted the contribution of Atibadi Jagannath Das and Rabindra Nath Tagore as inspirational figures for translation. Even in the age of multilingualism, translation maintains its own identity. He added that translation is a bridge between cultures. The Guest of Honour, Prof. Kalidas Mishra, in his speech highlighted the importance of coordination between literal translation and sense translation. The world itself is an example of translation by our Creator, he noted.

Prof. Nrusingha Charan Panda, said that translation is the art and workshops on translation are the need of the hour. He further said we can reach the mass through translation works. The guest of the ceremony, Shri Krishna Singh, said that translation should be looked at from a global perspective and we should publish more books on translated works. The formal vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Alok Baral, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Odia Languages and Literature, CUO.

Also present on the occasion were Prof. Prakash Chandra Pattanayak, Professor, Rajiv Gandhi Chair for Tribal Studies, Dr. Pradosh Swain, Dr. Ganesh Sahu and Dr. Satyanarayan Sarangi, Faculty members, DOLL, CUO, Dr. Ramendra Kumar Parhi, Head I/c, Dept. of Education, Dr. Sourav Gupta, Head I/c, Dept. of Journalism & Mass Communication, Dr. Sanjeet Dash, Assistant Professor, DELL, CUO, Dr. Chakradhar Pradhan, Associate Professor, HOD, Dept. of Hindi, Dr. Sony Parhi, Faculty J&MC, Dr. Telaram Meher, Guest faculty, J&MC and other guests of the audience Dr. Shankuntala Baliarsingh, Dr. Ratnottama Das, Dr. Mridula Mishra, Dr. Bijayananada Singh, faculty members, researchers, and students.