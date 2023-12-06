During November 2023, RPF reunited over 520 children under Operation ‘NanheFaristey’

New Delhi,6th November: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding railway property, passenger areas, and the well-being of travelers. The force has been working round the clock for providing safe, secure and comfortable travel experience to the passengers.

In November 2023, RPF continued to ensure the safety, security, and comfort of passengers, while also assisting Indian Railways in delivering reliable freight transport services to its customers.

RPF, during the month of November 2023, made certain commendable achievements under several operations run by it: –

Operation “NanheFaristey” – Rescuing Lost Children: Under the mission “NanheFaristey,” RPF played a pivotal role in reuniting more than 520 children in need of care and protection with their families. These children were separated from their families for various reasons, and RPF worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return.

Anti-Human Trafficking Efforts (Operation AAHT): RPF’s Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) at various posts across the Indian Railways worked relentlessly to thwart the sinister plans of human traffickers. In November 2023, RPF rescued 35 persons from the clutches of traffickers.

Operation “Jeevan Raksha” – Saving Lives: RPF’s vigilant and swift action, saved the lives of 224 passengers who had accidently fallen while deboarding or boarding moving trains at platforms and railway tracks, in the month of November 2023, under operation ‘Jeevan Raksha’.

Empowering Women Passengers – “Meri Saheli” Initiative: RPF takes the security of women passengers seriously and has launched the “Meri Saheli” initiative. During November 2023, 229 “Meri Saheli” teams attended 13,552 trains and provided security assurance to 410,259 lady passengers. RPF also took action against 4618 individuals found in coaches reserved for women.

Cracking Down on Touts (Operation “Uplabdh”): In the fight against touts, RPF arrested 392 individuals in November 2023 and took legal action against them as per the law. Additionally, they seized future tickets valued at Rs. 42.28 lakhs.

Operation “NARCOS” – Combating Drug Crimes: In a commendable effort, RPF arrested 91 individuals and seized narcotics valued at Rs. 3.69 crores during November 2023. These criminals were handed over to empowered agencies for further legal action.

Swift Response to Passengers’ Concerns: RPF promptly addressed security-related passenger complaints through Rail Madad Portal and the helpline (No. 139 integrated with Emergency Response Support System No. 112). Over 21,800 complaints were received in November 2023, with RPF taking necessary actions to resolve them.

Operation “Yatri Suraksha” – Protecting Passengers: RPF supplements the efforts of police in preventing and detecting crimes against railway passengers. In November 2023, RPF arrested 229 criminals involved in offenses against passengers, delivering them to the concerned GRP/Police.

Ensuring Safety through “Operation Sanraksha”: In a resolute effort to maintain passenger safety and protect railway services, RPF arrested 28 individuals involved in the perilous act of stone pelting on running trains in November 2023.

Assisting Those in Need (Operation Seva): With a humanitarian approach, RPF provided assistance to 191 elderly, sick, or injured passengers during their rail travels in November 2023.

Curbing Illegal Goods Transport (Operation Satark): Under “Operation Satark,” RPF seized illegal tobacco products and illegal liquor worth Rs. 10,54,630 apprehending 67 individuals. These individuals were handed over to the relevant Law Enforcement Agencies.