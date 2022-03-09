Adani Dhamra port organizes Inter GP Volleyball Tournament

Dhamra : In order to promote the sportsman spirit of local youth, Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Adani Dhamra Port organizes various sports activities in its port periphery villages.

Taking forward, the 2nd “Inter- Gram Panchayat Volleyball Tournament” is being organised by the Foundation at Gadi playground on 6th March 2022.

8 teams from 08 peripheries Gram Panchayats (Chandbali, Erein, Dolamandap, Achak, Bhatapada, Kolha, Guanmaal, and Paliabinda)of Adani Dhamra Port Rail Corridor have participated in this tournament. The tournament was inaugurated by Sri Ananda Panigrahy, Sri Sridhar Nayak, Sri Premananda Bala, Sri Pravat Kumar Jena, Sri Girija Raman Jena, and Sri Bibhu Prasad Sahu.

In the final, Achak team won the championship by defeating the winner of the 1st Inter GP Tournament of 2021 Chandabali team in 2/1 set. Mr. Arjyaprabhu Dhala of Achak and Mr. Santosh Sahu of Chandbali were awarded as the player of the tournament and best smasher of the tournament respectively.

The match was successfully completed with the august presence and support of many opinion makers, village leaders Sri Ananda Panigrahy, Sri Sridhar Nayak, Sri Premananda Bala, Sri Pravat Kumar Jena, Sri Girija Raman Jena, and Sri Bibhu Prasad Sahu and representative of CSR Team, Adani Foundation, Adani Dhamra Port.

