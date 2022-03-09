Ministry of Tribal Affairs organizes several events to celebrate International Women’s Day on 8th March

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs celebrated the indomitable spirit of womanhood through various events organized by TRIFED, National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), and the National Tribal Research Institute (NTRI).

Over the past few years, the International Women’s Day has been celebrated to commemorate the achievements of women in all spheres – be it cultural, economic, political or social. This year, keeping in line with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, TRIFED, under the aegis of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, celebrated the day in the presence of Shri BishweswarTudu, Minster of State for Tribal Affairs, Shri. Anil Kumar Jha, Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Shri. Ramsinh Rathwa, Chairman TRIFED, Ms R Jaya. Addl Secretary and MD TRIFED and Dr Navaljit Kapoor, Joint Secretary.

On this International Women’s Day Celebrations, the cornerstone was to showcase tribal women artisans and Van Dhan beneficiaries from across the country and their contributions towards enhancing livelihoods. While celebrating the occasion, TRIFED recognized the contributions of 75 tribal women achievers who have contributed significantly to effect change in their communities, who were presented with mementos and certificates.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Bishweswar Tudu remarked, “The International Women’s Day is an occasion to celebrate the efforts and the role that women play in building a better society and the nation”.

Shri. Ramsinh Rathwa, Chairman, TRIFED appreciated the efforts of woman achievers and said that TRIFED would continue to encourage women to attain their utmost potential.

Shri Anil Kumar Jha, Secretary, Tribal Affairs said that the Van Dhan Yojana is a significant scheme of the Ministry aimed towards empowering tribal population especially its women through livelihood generation enhancement.

In the 2nd event, the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an autonomous organization established under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) celebrated International Women’s Day in the presence of the Commissioner- NEST, Shri Asit Gopal and officers from NESTS.

The EMRS Women School Leaders- Smt. Sudha Painuli, EMRS Kalsi, Uttarakhand who has won President Award last year shared her experiences. Smt. Vibha Joshi, EMRS Lumla, Arunachal Pradesh; Smt. Usha Shukla, EMRS Karpawand, Chhattisgarh and Smt. Geetanjali Bhushan, EMRS Nichar, Himachal Pradesh also shared their experiences of their journeys and how their contributions have helped EMRS students. Smt. Vinita Srivastav, Advisor Tribal Health Cell shared health issues concerning women and emphasized how the health of woman is important for the well-being of the family.

Continuing the spirit of Nari Shakti, the National Tribal Research Institute, New Delhi conducted a National Webinar on International Women’s Day- “Celebrating Tribal Women Achievers” as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, wherein tribal achievers from different states like Assam, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu narrated their stories.

On the occasion, Dr Navaljit Kapoor, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, stated how various schemes of the Ministry like Scholarships, EMRS, Vandhan Kendra are empowering women in areas of education and Livelihood. He also mentioned that Ministry is empowering promoting products of woman tribal artisans through TRIFED, documenting their dances, culture and traditions.

Smt. R. Jaya, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, talked about how men and women complement each other like wheels of a vehicle. She complemented the tribal women achievers who with their untiring efforts have inspired and impacted the lives of thousands of women.

Dr Nupur Tiwary, highlighted the achievements of Tribal Women Achievers namely Ms. Jamuna Tudu (Padma Shri Awardee Jharkhand), Ms. BhubaneswariNetam (Chhattisgarh), Ms. Sheela Powell (Tamil Nadu), Ms. BidhulataHuika (Odisha), Ms. Sushi Dhruw (Chhattisgarh), Ms. Raveena Bariha (Chhattisgarh), who have worked in the area of protection of trees, strengthening of democracy and transgender rights in education and other program of the Government. These women achievers shared their experiences and struggle to bring changes in the lives of tribal communities with sheer hard work and dedication to the cause.