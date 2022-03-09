Jindal Steel & Power observes International Women’s Day 2022

Angul: Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) and its Corporate Social Responsibility arm JSPL Foundation observed the International Women’s Day-2022 with a series of events. While JSP organised programmes within its campus for working women, JSPL Foundation conducted programs and honoured girls and women for their outstanding contribution and becoming role models for society.

Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Mrs Shallu Jindal extended her best wishes to every woman in the society and said, “A woman is the largest untapped potential in the World. Every woman is courageous to write her own destiny and make the world a better and safer place to live in. Let’s continue to celebrate womanhood and make a better tomorrow for the Gen Next”.

Mr. Ravi Shankar, EVP, HR and Yoga Guru Swami Satyabindu Saraswati attended the celebration organised by JSP and appreciated the efforts of women employees for the progress of JSP and the nation as a whole.

JSPL Foundation observed the day with the participation of the girl students from various colleges of Angul. On this occasion, JSPL Foundation organised a programme in partnership with Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya and Patanjali Yoga Samiti. During the celebration, the adolescent girls were also sensitised on various life skills like meditation and yoga, which helps control our body, mind.

On this occasion, PD, DRDA,Angul, Mr Dilip Kumar Sahu, Head of Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya B.K. Minati, the Principal of Angul Women’s College, Smt. Neeraja Sahu, Principal of Jadunath Sanskrit College, Angul, Shri Narayan Chandra Panda, Yogacharya of Patanjali Yoga Samiti Shri Abhaya Rai and GM-CSR, Mrs. Puspalata Satapathy graced the occasion as guests.

On this occasion, JSPL Foundation’s “Sayamprabha” trophy was also awarded to Two Adolescent girls, who have achieved their best in health and hygiene by recovering from low haemoglobin.