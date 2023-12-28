National

Actor and DMDK leader Vijayakanth passes away in Chennai due to Covid

DMDK leader Vijayakanth, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, has passed away. This morning, the DMDK headquarters had announced that Vijayakanth had covid-19 infection, and was breathing with the help of a ventilator. It is to be noted that DMDK leader Vijayakanth has been a flag-bearer in the film industry, and has since established a foothold in politics, and held the post of leader of the opposition. He was a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2006 to 2016, and leader of the opposition in the Assembly from 2011 to 2016.

