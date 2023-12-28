Death sentences of eight Indians in Qatar commuted: MEA

New Delhi: The death sentences of eight Indians in Qatar have been commuted. In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs said that it has noted the verdict of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case today, in which the sentences have been reduced.

The Ministry said, the detailed judgement is awaited and it is in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps. MEA said, Indian Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members.

It said, the Ministry stood by them since the beginning of the matter and it will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. The Ministry said, it will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities.

It said, due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture.

Eight former Indian Navy personnel were handed down death sentence by a court in Qatar. They worked with private company Al Dahra and were arrested in August last year.