Minimum temperatures in several parts of Kashmir valley dropped below minus-3 degrees Celsius

In Jammu and Kashmir, minimum temperatures in several parts of the valley have dropped below the minus-3 degrees Celsius mark, as a cold wave sweeps the region. Kashmir is currently in the grip of Chilla-i-Kalan, a 40-day harsh winter period when temperatures drop considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake, as well as water in supply lines. The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

Visibility in Srinagar city and its adjoining areas was below 50 metres for the second day due to dense fog. The Transport Department has issued an advisory for motorists in the city and termed foggy conditions the worst in recent memory.